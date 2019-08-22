900 state employees to get new office building in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania plans to relocate nearly 900 state employees to a new office building slated for construction in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, the departments of General Services, Human Services and Office of Administration announced Thursday.

The D&H Distribution Company building at 2525 North Seventh Street will be demolished to make way for a three-story, 120,000 square-feet building with more than 1,000 employee and visitor parking spots, according to a news release.

State workers will relocate there from the DGS Annex, the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds, and state offices on Herr Street and the Office of Medical Assistance Programs space in Camp Hill.

“In addition to being the lowest-cost option, this new building will bring those employees into the downtown area where they can contribute to and enhance the local economy,” General Services Secretary Curt Topper said in the news release.

Groundbreaking for the new building is expected to take place in early 2020. The move-in of the state employees is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

D&H Distribution, an electronics and IT wholesaler, is moving to Lower Paxton Township.