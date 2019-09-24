Snowtime legislation looks to save lives during winters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola is pushing for legislation to keep drivers safe during snowy commutes.

Boscola, of Lehigh Valley, says she had some close calls during her commutes to Harrisburg during the snowy winter days and has seen snow or ice fall from trucks and vehicles, nearly causing crashes.

Current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily injury occurs from a snow or ice incident.

“I have had so many people show me pictures of what happened to their vehicle, because they were on the highway,” said Boscola, “It was snowing and all of a sudden ice dislodges and it damages vehicles and kills individuals.”

Boscola is backing Senate Bill 114 that gives police officers the authority to pull people over who pose a potential road hazard and require drivers clear off snow and ice from the vehicles within 24 hours after a storm.

Boscola says the bill is named in honor of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township, in Northampton County. Lambert was killed in 2005 after ice was propelled from a truck and it slammed into her car.

Boscola’s bill passed the state Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday. She says she is optimistic that the House will pass it and become law within a year.