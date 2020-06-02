Protesters confront Harrisburg Police Commissioner, rally for third day in response to George Floyd’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Protests in Harrisburg remained peaceful Monday as hundreds took to the Capitol steps for a third straight day, to continue calling for justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Unlike Saturday’s rally, Monday’s was peaceful but emotions and frustrations were raw.

“We can’t just sit back and watch our brothers and sisters be killed anymore,” said Michaela Morris. “Stop killing us! Period.”

“We gotta do better, we can demand action we can demand change,” said speaker, Cole Goodman.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse was not there, and when his absence was announced by police Commissioner Thomas Carter, the crowd became enraged, calling for him to be part of the discussion.

Papenfuse told ABC 27 News that on Monday evening, he was attending his “daughter’s high school graduation – I met with organizers this afternoon – and confirmed Commissioner Carter’s presence on my behalf.”

The crowd soon hit the streets doing laps around the Capitol complex, and even walked several blocks up Front Street along Riverfront Park.

“We want justice to be served but we want to do so without losing the message, we don’t want chaos, we don’t want mayhem,” said Pastor Terri Thomas.

“We can’t continue to have our neighborhoods over-policed, over-patrolled and ignored in the City of Harrisburg,” said co-organizer, Kimeka Campbell.

“From the moment that I was born, there was a label put on me. We’re out here to erase that,” Morris added.

For Madison Palm, who’s white, showing up Monday was about solidarity.

“It’s time to use our voices, what we have — our privilege — and stand up for the people who have been fighting for years,” Palm said.