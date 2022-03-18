HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rise in food prices is causing a local food bank to see a rise in demand.

“Some folks who are kind of right on the line or not yet pinched on their budget, are now needing help for their food,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The food bank started to see a slight improvement after two years of the pandemic.

“As we got to February and now March, we are seeing hundreds more people coming for help,” said Arthur.

Last week, the government reported consumer prices were up 7.9% in February from a year earlier.

“If you go to the grocery store, you’re looking at meat, poultry, fish, eggs, that have gone up over 12%,” said Jim DeGeatano, president of Diamond Wealth Advisors.

Higher grocery bill prices could be here to stay.

“Plan for higher prices, they’re probably going to be here longer than you expect,” said DeGaetano.