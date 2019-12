HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A unique nativity scene made of balloons is being displayed at a Swatara Township church.

The nearly 18-foot by 10-foot high balloon manger graces Living Water Community Church’s wall.

Darron Judy spent over 16 hours putting the scene together using hand and electric pumps to fill the balloons.

His kids say when its time to take the nativity down they enjoy getting to pop the estimated 1800 balloons.