ABC27 Exclusive: Lancaster, Harrisburg only two multi-daily-train Amtrak stations in U.S. with 100 percent of pre-COVID-19 trains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It seemed unusual to ABC27, and it turned out to be more than unusual. It’s unique.

Of all 530 Amtrak rail stations in America — we counted them! — only two in America, among those that had more than one daily departing train prior to COVID-19, have as many trains today as they had prior to the pandemic, based on a review assisted by Carl Fowler, a rail expert, and advocate.

Those two? The Midstate’s two Amtrak stations, Harrisburg and Lancaster.

Amtrak didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. This review was based on publicly available information and the expertise of Fowler, who operated a rail tour company and is a former vice-chairman of the Rail Passengers Association.

First, the number of daily weekday departing trains from Harrisburg and Lancaster to Philadelphia (“The Keystone,” as the route is known) and Pittsburgh (“The Pennsylvanian”):

To Philadelphia from Before COVID-19 Now Lancaster 14 14 Harrisburg 14 14

To Pittsburgh from Before COVID-19 Now Lancaster 1 1 Harrisburg 1 1

Pretty dull, right? That’s the point.

Gauging the precise extent of Amtrak’s national cuts is difficult, but based on published data, Amtrak seems to have cut something like a quarter of its service nationally, and passenger traffic seems to be down by something like half. Against that backdrop, what does the chart above mean?

“Certainly the Keystone line is unique in having all of its regular train frequencies restored,” Fowler said. “Single-departure routes, obviously, that are still running, would meet that criteria. But for a line that had 14 trains a day on it and now has 14 trains a day, that is, I think, unique.”

Fowler noted that fewer than before of the 14 daily departures to Philadelphia seem to continue beyond Philadelphia to New York City, meaning either a connection or a suboptimal schedule to New York might now be necessary.

How did Midstate rail travelers get so lucky?

Amtrak has slashed service on most long-distance routes, which are essentially subsidized by federal taxpayers. (Amtrak operates at a loss overall but has disclosed that these routes are money-losers, whereas shorter-haul inter-urban routes, such as between New York and Washington, or between Chicago and Milwaukee, are more successful.) It has also slashed service on the usually-more-successful “northeast corridor” routes, such as between Philadelphia and New York, or Philadelphia and Washington, to bring supply in line with lower demand. Other routes are subsidized by individual states, and most states have made cuts.

But not Pennsylvania. Still, most Amtrak stations in Pennsylvania serve other routes affected by other cuts.

But not Harrisburg and Lancaster, which host only the state-subsidized Keystone and Pennsylvanian.

The Keystone, the Midstate’s most important route (with its 14 daily departures in each direction), also stands out in another positive realm: With 93.7 percent on-time performance in the fiscal year to date, it is the most punctual route in Amtrak’s system. The Pennsylvanian stands at 80.8 percent. Amtrak’s national average for state-subsidized routes like these is 80.9 percent; its systemwide average for all routes is 79.7 percent.