abc27 Exclusive: Thanksgiving period to be among HIA’s busiest since COVID began

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If an exclusive analysis by abc27 News of airline schedule data is any clue, the days surrounding Thanksgiving could be some of the busiest yet — and that, in turn, means some first-time-in-a-long-time fliers could need some new tips for staying comfortable and safe.

First, the data. Based on Cirium data reflecting the number of seats scheduled in both directions, these are the five busiest days at Harrisburg International Airport since March 2020:

Date Airline seats scheduled at Harrisburg (MDT) July 11, 2021 5,234 July 1, 2021 5,220 Nov. 29, 2021 5,198 July 8, 2021 5,192 Aug. 1, 2021 5,192 Source: abc27 analysis of Cirium schedule data

Nov. 29 is the Monday after Thanksgiving. The four other busiest days were in the days surrounding the Independence Day holiday period and other peak summer days, before fears of the Delta variant caused travelers to begin booking fewer flights.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Even though Nov. 29 doesn’t have the highest number of seats scheduled for any pandemic-era day, it could have the highest number of actual travelers based on airline commentary in recent weeks — during conference calls with investors and journalists announcing their quarterly earnings — that demand has once again surged.

The five pandemic days with the fewest seats all had just 700 to 728 seats each day. All were in May 2020 and June 2020. On the other hand, this Thanksgiving might set pandemic-era records, but it won’t come close to all-time records set back in 2019, when — for example — airlines scheduled 6,472 seats on Nov. 30, 2019, which was the Saturday after Thanksgiving that year.

Some information and if you’re traveling by air: