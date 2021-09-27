abc27 takes home four Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

(WHTM) — abc27 was able to nab four Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards last Saturday in news, sports and talent.

Damon Turbitt won in the Sports Story – News Feature (Single Story) category for his work in “Double Amputee Wrestler Climbs School Record Books.”

Photographer Anthony Durso was able to add to his collection, winning in the Photographer – News/Sports category.

Eric Finkenbinder also added another win in the Talent – Anchor for Weather category.

Priscilla Liguori also took home an Emmy for the Talent – Reporter in Features/Human Interest category.

abc27 was nominated for 17 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards this year, including News Excellence.