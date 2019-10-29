Absentee ballot applications due

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Absentee ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. for next Tuesday’s election.
If you cannot go to your polling place in person on election day, you have other options.
Your county’s election office must receive it by 5:00 p.m. October 29.
To vote by absentee ballot you must be registered to vote.
People who may vote by absentee ballot include:
- College students
- People whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live
- Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polling place
- Members of the military
- People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday
You can apply for one online using your driver’s license or ID card.
For more information visit votespa.com.