Absentee ballot applications due

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Absentee ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. for next Tuesday’s election.

If you cannot go to your polling place in person on election day, you have other options.

Your county’s election office must receive it by 5:00 p.m. October 29.

To vote by absentee ballot you must be registered to vote.

People who may vote by absentee ballot include:

College students

People whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live

Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polling place

Members of the military

People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday

You can apply for one online using your driver’s license or ID card.

For more information visit votespa.com.