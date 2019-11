HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Missed absentee ballots have changed the outcome of the board of commissioners race in Swatara Township.

On election night, it looked as though Democrat Shaela Ellis had lost by six votes. When the absentee ballots were added Friday afternoon, Ellis became the winner by three votes.

She will join a five-member board of three Democrats and one Republican alongside her father, commissioner Tom Connolly