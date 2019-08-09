Active attack training aims to keep schools safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local police and first responders are working together to make sure kids are safe when they go back to school.

Swatara Township and Lower Paxton Township police departments, along with local first responders partnered together in an active attack response training event.

The Central Dauphin East Middle and High School campuses are hosting the event from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The training focuses on the integrated incident command system and tactics for locating and removing the active attack threat.