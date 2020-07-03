Activist burns flags at Pennsylvania Capitol, alleges Trump to be treasonous

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Reports of a Russian bounty for American service members led to a flag burning at the state Capitol on Thursday.

Midstate activist Gene Stilp set fire to flags that featured Trump 2020, Russia’s flag, and the Nazi flag. This comes after reports surfaced that Russia offered to pay the Taliban for killing American soldiers and that President Trump knew about it and ignored the reports.

The case renewed the investigation into the deaths of two marines with ties to the Midstate; Christopher Slutman and Benjamin Hines were killed by a roadside bomb last year.

Stilp says Trump has a treasonous relationship with Russia. Earlier this year, a court threw out a citation filed against him for burning similar flags in the past.

