Activists call for protecting children during ‘Save Our Children’ rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many are worried about recent disappearances and the safety of children in our area.

That’s why Voices 4 the Voiceless held a “Save Our Children” rally at the capitol Sunday afternoon to discuss possible solutions.

About three dozen people joined on the capitol steps to make their voices heard and talk about the need to protect vulnerable children.

“I’d much rather see alerts on my phone every day for the kids that went missing or have been missing the last couple hours, rather than how many Corona updates we need,” said Lyndsey Singleton.

Several cases of children who have gone missing lately have some wanting police and parents to be more proactive instead of reactive.

“I’m for the children,” the crowd said in unison.

“I would like to see like a network of parents being out on the street, walking up and down the street, walking through the playgrounds,” said Kevin Maxson, CEO of Voices 4 the Voiceless. “I would like to see some of the people who are sexual offenders having to wear ankle monitors to monitor 24 hours a day.”

Speakers talked about the dangers of human trafficking and kids being kidnapped.

“I don’t want anyone to ever be able to snatch my child and be gone,” said Yaritza Garcia.

Garcia brought her two daughters to the rally.

“It’s scary because a lot of these kids that are going missing, it’s very close to where I live,” Garcia said. “My daughter doesn’t play outside because I’m scared.”

Maxson says it’s an issue that isn’t talked about enough.

“There’s been a couple incidents where kids have come up missing in the Swatara area and to me, I don’t think it’s no coincidence and I feel as though it’s important that we shed a light on it and be as vocal about it as possible before it becomes something that escalates out of proportion,” Maxson said.

some using the phrase “It takes a village” to remind others everyone has a part to play.

“They’re our future and they’re innocent so there shouldn’t be a mind your own business when it comes to our children,” Garcia said.

Maxson says he’s spoken to the Harrisburg police commissioner and is looking to speak with Mayor Eric Papenfuse about the issue as well, trying to get the ear of anyone who will listen.