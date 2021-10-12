Advocates rally for an easier path to citizenship in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Advocates are asking for lawmakers to make it easier for immigrants to become US citizens.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

A group rallied at the capitol building on Tuesday night. They say there are currently 11 million undocumented people in our country right now with no way to apply for citizenship. They’re calling on Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, and Vice President Kamala Harris to change that. They want them to include a legal pathway to citizenship in the reconciliation bill.

“We are fighting to ensure we are not excluded from a pathway to citizenship and we need you to fight as hard as we are. Everyone in or nobody out,” a speaker at the rally said.

The ralliers pointed out that these immigrants are people who already live and work in our communities. Right now they just don’t have the benefits of citizenship.