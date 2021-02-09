After being charged, Dauphin Co. Magistrate Judge Sonya McKnight suspended without pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, a day after being charged, Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight was suspended without pay following interference with her son’s arrest in 2020.

McKnight faces criminal and judicial conduct board charges for her involvement.

According to police, McKnight questioned officers, told them not to search her son’s car and took evidence form the scene.

For the past several months McKnight was suspended with pay leading up to being charged by the Pa. Judicial Conduct Board on Monday.

