Afternoon shooting in Harrisburg leaves woman injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting in Harrisburg has left one woman shot with multiple other gunshots affecting the surrounding neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. near a playground in the area of 26 row Hall Manor. When they arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police also say there were plenty of shots fired with bullets lodged in cars and considerable property damage in the surrounding area. Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they become available.