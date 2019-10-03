AG files complaint against top public defender in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against Dauphin County’s chief public defender.

Brad Winnick, 47, of Hummelstown, is charged with two third-degree felony counts: diversion of services and tampering with public information. He is additionally charged with conflict of interest, according to online court records.

The state attorney general’s office filed the criminal complaint Thursday at the office of District Judge Barbara Pianka. Winnick had not yet appeared for a preliminary arraignment and a copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

Winnick allegedly directed employees to work on the election campaigns of Dauphin County candidates while those employees were on county time.

He has been the county’s chief public defender since 2011.

ABC27 News first reported Tuesday that charges against Winnick were pending.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.