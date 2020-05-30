AG Shapiro: Summer camps should issue refunds for cancellations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ― State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is urging Pennsylvanians to file a complaint with his office if they are unable to receive a refund from summer camp cancellations due to coronavirus.

The attorney general wants to remind the following when pursuing a refund:

Review your contract, contact the business, and request a refund.

Request a refund directly from your credit card company, if a card was used.

File a complaint here if the camp refuses to negotiate in good faith.

“If a camp will not be operating this summer, their customers are entitled to a refund for their deposits and payments,” Shapiro said. “This emergency has been difficult for Pennsylvania families and businesses alike, but that doesn’t give any company an excuse to take a hike with Pennsylvanians’ hard-earned money.”

The Office of Attorney General reminds that it has the ability to settle disputes and enforce the state’s consumer protection law. Consumers are entitled to a refund if a service is not provided.