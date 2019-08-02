AG: Shooting by district judge was self-defense

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state attorney general’s office says a district judge acted in self-defense when she shot a man in her Harrisburg home.

District Judge Sonya McKnight will not face charges in the incident May 10.

“The Office of Attorney General completed a careful review of the evidence in this case including but not limited to interviewing all witnesses, analyzing phone data and records, reviewing crime scene evidence as well as surveillance and reenactment videos. We found that Ms. McKnight acted in self-defense which is why our office did not file charges,” an attorney general spokesperson said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources told ABC27 News that McKnight shot her estranged husband, Enoch McKnight, inside her home in the 2700 block of Lexington Street.

Enoch McKnight was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower body. He did not live in the home, and his estranged wife had filed a protection from abuse order against him.

He had pleaded guilty the week prior to domestic violence charges filed in October.

According to a criminal complaint filed in that incident, he confronted the judge outside her home, grabbed her arms, and attempted to pull her from her vehicle. Sonya McKnight accelerated to get away from her estranged husband as they struggled, and her SUV went off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant.

McKnight returned to the bench June 1.