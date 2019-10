HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 News has learned Pennsylvania Attorney General will soon charge Dauphin County chief public defender.

Brad Winnick is accused of having his employees campaign on county time for Judge Royce Morris who went on to win a seat on the bench.

Winnick will be charged by the end of the week with theft of services and tampering with evidence.

He has been the county’s chief public defender since 2011.