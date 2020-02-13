Aging Department hosts roundtable discussion on mental health among seniors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Aging led a roundtable discussion about mental health among senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Advocates, consumers, caregivers and providers participated in the event Thursday at the Farm Show Complex.

It was part of the governor’s “Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” initiative.

The group discussed issues unique to senior citizens like the increasing number of grandparents caring for grandchildren during the opioid epidemic, and how that could impact the mental health of each family member involved.

Lawmakers also brainstormed how they can get more funding for mental health resources.