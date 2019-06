HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A camp underway for undergraduate and graduate students at Harrisburg University is teaching students about artificial intelligence.

The students are from India and will receive credit from their universities. The month-long program is in its second year, and there are plans to expand next year.

Organizers say most AI camps like this are online. The students will build about 10 software system models that could do things like predict patterns in the real estate market.