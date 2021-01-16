Airbnb monitoring Harrisburg reservations, in contact with Wolf’s team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday Airbnb released a statement saying the company is currently reviewing recently booked reservations in Harrisburg for Inauguration week due to increased safety concerns and law enforcement.

If they confirm that a guest is associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on the company’s platform for violating community policies that prohibit violence or engage in criminal activity they will cancel the reservation and ban the user from Airbnb.

Airbnb is communicating with Governor Wolf’s team about their efforts and will bring information to the attention to local law enforcement if appropriate.

“This is complementary to our ongoing efforts to keep our hosts, guests and communities safe by working to identify individuals who may present a risk of violence such as members of violent hate group members and others publicly confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity in the U.S. Capitol Building,” Airbnb says.

Airbnb announced on Wednesday that all reservations in the Washington D.C. metro area for Inauguration week have been canceled and they are preventing new reservations to be booked for that time period in D.C.