Ali Lanyon goes ‘Over the Edge’ for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Daybreak co-anchor Ali Lanyon went “Over the Edge” Friday morning to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Lanyon participated in the thrilling fundraiser, earning more than $1,100 for the local organization.

Lanyon, abc27 photographer Justin Raub, and dozens of other participants rappelled 18 stories down the face of Market Square Plaza. The 220-foot descent is visible to people driving on Second Street in downtown Harrisburg.

Several local police departments also put together teams to participate.

