Allegiant launches nonstop service from Harrisburg to Nashville Video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Allegiant began its new nonstop service from Harrisburg to Nashville on Thursday.

To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59.

The new route will operate twice weekly.

"Allegiant's low fares and nonstop flights make getting to Music City from central Pennsylvania fast and affordable," HIA executive director Timothy Edwards said in a news release. "Plus, the new flights allow us to invite Nashville-area travelers to visit and experience Hershey, Gettysburg, Lancaster and all that

central Pennsylvania has to offer."

Allegiant now serves six cities from Harrisburg International Airport.