Allegiant to add new route between Harrisburg, Sarasota

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Allegiant Airlines will begin nonstop service between Harrisburg and Sarasota, Florida, next year, the company announced Tuesday.

The new year-round flights will operate twice a week, beginning April 3.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant already offers flights between Harrisburg International Airport and Orlando, Tampa/St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers/Punta in Florida, as well as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $65. The flights must be purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by Aug. 13, 2019, and the fares are not available on all flights.

