Allison Hill residents hope police substation will make a long term difference

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Police substation in Allison Hill has been open for nearly a year. Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Police Commissioner, Tom Carter, decided it was needed, to help with police presence and response times.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

They also want it to serve as a hub to help build stronger relationships with residents. Blake Lynch is the director of community relations with the police department. He says most residents have given him positive feedback.

“We want the substation to do more than deter crime,” Lynch said. “We want people to know it’s open to the public, and we have an officer managers and police officers there to help.”

Larry Washington lives near the substation. He wants it to be part of a bigger picture. “We as residents, have to be part of the solution,” Washington said. “We need to bring back neighborhood crime watch and partner with the officers at the substation.”

Washington has spoken directly with police and city residents about finding ways to work together to help lower crime and make neighborhoods safer across the board.