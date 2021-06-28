American Airlines flights out of Harrisburg may get canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re flying with American Airlines in the next few weeks, your flight may end up getting canceled.

The airline has cut close to 400 flights and expects to cancel up to 80 flights a day through July.

American Airlines blames this on several things, an increase in passengers, a staff shortage, maintenance issues, and weather problems.

Officials at Harrisburg’s Airport say so far, it hasn’t been a big problem here. “To my knowledge we had one cancellation last week with American Airlines with a non-stop flight to Dallas. It has not happened since so the impact here at HIA has been very modest,”