Amtrak increases police presence at Harrisburg station

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Things will look different for those traveling to Harrisburg with Amtrak for the next week.
As armed protests are planned for state capitols nationwide traveling agencies like Amtrak are taking precautions to keep travelers safe.
The company released the following statement on Thursday in preparation for the weekend.
The safety and security of our employees and customers is Amtrak’s top priority. Amtrak has served as a vital transportation mode since the start of the pandemic and the dedication of our frontline employees has made that possible. We understand the importance of the inaugural events and that tensions are high due to recent activity. We are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. In addition to limiting ticket sales and requiring masks to be worn at all times, we are increasing police enforcement to ensure compliance, remove noncomplying customers and ban those that don’t follow our policies. This includes deploying additional uniformed and plain-clothes Amtrak police officers onboard our trains and in our stations to support our frontline staff.
The Amtrak Police Department is a member of the steering committee for the upcoming Inaugural Ceremonies and has prepared a robust strategy to secure our stations, trains and infrastructure. We will also continue to work closely with and utilize the resources of our federal, state and local partners.Amtrak