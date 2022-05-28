HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, May 28 was the first day of Artsfest in Harrisburg.

There are over 150 artisans and craftsmen from across the country selling handcrafted works. There is also live entertainment, a community glass mural project, and a kid’s area.

The festival is back along Riverfront Park. Last year, it was held on City Island, and the year before that, the festival was held virtually because of COVID-19.

‘It is really great to see people out and about in the city of Harrisburg for these great events,” Ellerie Krot of the City of Harrisburg said.

Artsfest wraps up on Monday, May 31.