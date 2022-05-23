HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 150 artisans and craftsmen from across the country will be in the Midstate this Memorial Day weekend for the 54th annual Artsfest.

Hosted along Riverfront Park in Harrisburg from May 28 to 30, this year’s fest will feature handcrafted works in fourteen categories, including ceramics, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, other, painting, photography, printmaking, and wood.

“This is a great opportunity to find a one-of-a-kind item to display in your home or provide as a gift,” said Special Events Manager Cortney Ranck-Cameron. “All the artisans in attendance are true masters of their craft.”

The HBG Flea will also return along the festival route with nearly 50 local artisan vendors. Plus, there will be 50 groups performing throughout the weekend either on the UPMC Stage, JazzFest, or the Wednesday Club.

A new feature this year, according to the press release, is a community glass mural project for event attendees to participate in by creating a free glass tile which will be used to create a larger mural by students in a summer residency program at John Harris High School.

To learn more about the complete event schedule, list of artisans, and what food trucks to expect, click here.