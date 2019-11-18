Annual crow dispersal to begin on Capitol Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is beginning its annual effort to keep crows away from the state Capitol Complex.

The state says the effort beginning Monday evening helps reduce slipping hazards for people due to crow waste on sidewalks, especially in wet weather. The program also helps prevent damage to buildings in the Capitol Complex.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police use exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting. The shells are not harmful to people, crows, other animals or the environment.

The program will continue daily between 5-9 p.m. until the crows have been dispersed.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.