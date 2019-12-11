Live Now
Annual ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event held in Lower Paxton Township

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County students went on a shopping spree with some special holiday helpers.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department teamed up with South Central EMS and Linglestown, Paxtonia, and Colonial Park Fire companies for the “Heroes and Helpers” Christmas shopping event.

24 fifth graders from Lower Paxton Township Elementary Schools were selected by their respective principals to take part.

The shopping event took place at the Target off of Jonestown Road, Tuesday night.

After shopping with the help of police, fire, and EMS personnel they also wrapped gifts.

