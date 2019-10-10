Annual Pa. National Horse Show underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 74th annual Pa. National Horse Show rides into the Farm Show Complex Thursday.

The 10-day event is one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious shows with more than 1,400 horses and many of the best hunter, equitation and jumper riders from across the nation.

Not only can young riders display their skills but the event also helps continue crucial programs

Riders will compete for a total of $650,000 in prize money and eight championship titles.

From Thursday to Sunday it’s junior weekend, offering three sections of Pony Hunters, four sections of 3’6” Junior Hunters and two sections of Junior Hunters 3’3″, as well as the Neue Schule/USEF National Junior Jumper Individuals and Team Championships.

Then, senior week begins Monday with Hunt Night, followed by exciting Professional and Amateur Hunters classes throughout the week featuring Olympic and international riders.

The Horse Show includes a full concourse of shops that will feature 60 boutiques offering clothing, antiques, artwork, jewelry and an abundance of equestrian products.

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show was established in 1945 and proceeds benefit The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation, a non-profit organization, providing support for therapeutic riding programs and equine rescue groups.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets go to panational.org.