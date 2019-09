HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of RVs have taken over the parking lot at the Giant Center.

America’s Largest Annual RV show is underway. You can compare RVs from over 45 manufacturers and explore more than 1,400 RVs and the latest accessories and products.

Plus, there are RV seminars led by industry professionals.

The show ends on Sunday. For more information on hours and pricing of the event, click here.