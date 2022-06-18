HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Pennsylvania held its annual sports memorabilia auction.

Sports fans from all over came out to City Island to bid on a variety of items, such as signed jerseys, baseball bats, and autographed photos of some of the biggest moments in sports history.

All of the money raised from the auction benefits UCP which served 1,700 hundred clients in 17 counties.

“We started off light but man, we got a big crowd here today. I’m so happy a lot of people in Central Pennsylvania are getting involved. Whether it this or something else, it’s good to give back to our community and this is what it’s all about,” Auction Organizer William Kalbes said.

“I’ve been coming ever since it started about 25 years ago, I put a game room on my house back in the early 2000s, and I have it fully decorated with items I’ve purchased here,” Bidder Rick Zeiders said.

One of the biggest items sold was a game-worn Hershey Bears Vitek Vanecek Jersey selling at $3,000.

abc27’s Dennis Owens served as emcee and auctioneer for the event. UCP also gave abc27 an award for its years of dedication to the auction.