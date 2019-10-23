Annual Trunk-or-Treat event held Wednesday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg First Assembly’s annual Trunk or Treat event is happening Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Instead of going door-to-door, children go trunk-to-trunk to receive candy. The first 1,500 children will receive a free treat bag and glow stick.

The event also features food, games, prizes, and inflatables.

last year, more than 1,100 attended the event and this year is expected to be an even larger turnout.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at 4100 North Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township.