Antique Auto show, auction held at Hershey Lodge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — People from across the country are in town for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Eastern Division Fall Meet, RM Auction.

Admission is open to the public during public preview hours only.

Admission to the auction Thursday and Friday is limited to registered bidders, consignors, and qualified media only. Bidder registration is $200 and includes a bidder paddle, an official auction catalog, and admission for one bidder and one guest to both auction days.

Bidders can expect a hand-picked roster of more than 208 historic automobiles and 129 memorabilia lots to go under the hammer at the auction.

One of the highlighted items at the auction is a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Sport Phaeton by Fleetwood, arguably the most famous, well-known surviving V-16 sport phaeton, believed to have been originally owned by legendary silver-screen actor Richard Arlen, and featured in the 1964 film The Carpetbaggers.

A catalog of items is viewable online at catalogue.rmsothebys.com.

The show is being held at The Hershey Lodge. For hours and more information visit rmsothebys.com.