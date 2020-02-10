Appalachian Brewing Company to host winter beer tasting event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania beer lovers no longer need to wait until summer to enjoy a beer festival, thanks to Appalachian Brewing Company’s “Winter Warmer Fest.”

The winter beer fest will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Appalachian Brewing Company

The winter beer tasting event will feature many of the finest local and regional craft brewery offerings from more than a dozen Pennsylvania breweries including:

Appalachian Brewing Company

Aldus Brewing Company

Big Rail Brewing

Boneshire Brew Works

Burd’s Nest Brewing Company

Eclipse Craft Brewing Company

GearHouse Brewing Company

Liquid Hero Brewery

Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Company

Mellow Mink Brewing

Mudhook Brewing Co.

Tröegs Independent Brewing

Union Barrel Works Brewery

“We introduced the Winter Warmer Fest last year, and it was a huge hit because there is nothing else like it in this area in the winter,” said Appalachian Brewing Company owner and chief operations officer Artie Tafoya. “It gives beer lovers the opportunity to try a number of new craft brews, and for us, it’s a great opportunity to collaborate with other area breweries.”

General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and will include free samples from the participating breweries, an appetizer buffet, and access to beer-related vendors.

VIP access tickets are also available for $45. VIP ticket holders will be granted access to the event one hour early, beginning at 1 p.m., and will receive a souvenir sampling glass and butlered appetizers, in addition to the appetizer buffet and beer samples.

For tickets and more information for “Winter Warmer Fest” visit abcbrew.ticketspice.com.

The event will be held at 50 North Cameron Street in Harrisburg.