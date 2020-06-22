Appointment scheduling now open for PennDOT driver’s skills test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says any customer in need of an appointment for a skills test, including motorcycle skills tests, can now schedule an appointment.

The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle. All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Tests can be scheduled online at dmv.pa.gov or by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third-Party Vendors, visit the website .

Customers can continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online. There are no additional fees for using online services.

