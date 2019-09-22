Arrest made in Millersburg elementary school burglary

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — State police said they arrested a woman in connection with a burglary at a Dauphin County elementary school.

Troopers said Tanya Badalucco, 43, broke into the back door of Lenkerville Elementary School last Thursday morning and stole a number of items.

Her Nissan Pathfinder was captured on school surveillance video when the burglary took place.

Badalucco was arrested during a traffic stop in Wayne Township, Dauphin County Saturday morning.

Police said she confessed to committing the burglary and said the stolen items were in her SUV in addition to drugs.

Badalucco was taken to the Dauphin County Prison.

Police did not say what was taken from the school.