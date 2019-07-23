Artist making collaborative flag stops in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Marilyn Artus has always loved to sew.

“My mother was just constantly on her sewing machine, so it was just a part of my life from the moment I came home from the hospital, really,” said Artus.

That same passion is the reason she’s traveling the country.

“I think it’s so amazing that she’s doing this. I have tons of ideas and I think we all do. We wake up in the middle of the night and think wouldn’t that be cool? But Marilyn actually did it,” said Jameela Wahlgren.

Harrisburg is stop number seven of Artus’s journey, which started in June.

“I’m going in order of ratification,” said Artus.

She’s visiting all 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. She’s building a flag along the way.

“I partnered with a woman artist in all of the states, so each stripe is artwork done by a woman from that state,” said Artus.

“Seeing someone who’s already been elected to office who looks like her, and then her journey to being elected to office in the same way,” said Wahlgren, describing the stripe she worked on for Artus’s flag.

But this flag doesn’t have your typical red, white and blue. Instead, you’ll find pinks and reds.

Artus’s journey will end in August 2020, exactly 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified. After that, she’s not sure where the finished flag will hang, but says that’s all part of the journey.

“I wanted to do something positive for the country and remind us that we’re all in this together, and we do have things in common,” said Artus.