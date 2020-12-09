Assistance is available for Harrisburg residents facing eviction due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg’s Department of Building & Housing Development (DBHD) announced Wednesday, a $500,000 program to assist residents facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this program, Harrisburg residents may qualify for assistance with rental payments, mortgage payments, and past utility bills.

Applicants may be eligible for up to $5,000 in total awards. Once approved for assistance, payment will be made from the City directly to the landlord, mortgage company, and/or utility company.

The application is available on the City website. Priority will be given to completed applications, submitted with all requested documents, on a first-come, first-serve basis. The application period will end on December 22nd.

The grant program is discussed in detail in the November 27th edition of “Community Conversations.”

For questions regarding the program, residents can call the City of Harrisburg at 311 to speak with DBHD staff, or email DBHDHousing@harrisburgpa.gov.