ATF-trained K9 Rudy sniffs out cause of fires in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) — An update on K9 Rudy: The newest addition to Lower Paxton Township Police Department that doubles as part of the Dauphin County Fire Investigation team.

The ATF-trained black Labrador Retriever has been on the force for about two months, and is available to sniff out the cause of fires throughout Dauphin County, the state and nationwide.

K9 Rudy’s first big assignment was taking on the Pennswood Apartments fire in Lower Paxton Township last month. The fire left 29 people without homes and damaged 16 units.

When the embers settled, K9 Rudy got to work.

“Rudy came that day to help investigate the fire and had his first alert,” Sgt. Rich Needham, Rudy’s handler, said. “As fire investigators, we are trained for patterns but having an asset of the dog is just a tool to help with our determination. If Rudy hadn’t been there for us we would have had to call an outside agency.”

The fire — later ruled as arson — caused an estimate $4 million in damage. A reward is being offered for an arrest.

Anyone with information about the Pennswood Apartments fire is asked to contact Sgt. Needham or Crime Stoppers.