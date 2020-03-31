Attorney General: Pennsylvanians cannot be evicted during state emergency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ― Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that Pennsylvanians can not be evicted from their homes at this time.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered courts closed to eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 state of emergency. The Court’s order is applicable to all Pennsylvania property owners, managers, landlords, as well as mortgage brokers and lenders.

“With millions of Pennsylvanians following Governor Wolf’s direction to stay at home, it is critical that rental evictions cease for the duration of this emergency,” said​ Attorney General Shapiro in his letter. “Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have lost wages and jobs during this crisis and we will need time for businesses to reopen and for our economy to come back when the emergency is lifted. Stable housing is part of the foundation we need as a Commonwealth to fully recover.”

The Office of Attorney General’s letter to landlords and lenders seeks to build on the Court’s order to suspend evictions for a period of time after the lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

If you believe that you have been wrongfully evicted from your home or wrongfully had your property foreclosed, you can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General at attorneygeneral.gov.

