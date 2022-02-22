HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A cell phone video showing a Harrisburg police officer kneeing a suspect who was on the ground has been a topic of discussion on social media. Police Commissioner Tom Carter says they are reviewing the video to determine of the officer used excessive force.

Many people have expressed their concerns in social media posts.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

abc27 spoke with attorney Devon Jacob who used to be a police officer. Jacob was part of the legal team that reached a $27 million settlement for the family of George Floyd.

Jacob says there were parts of the arrest that the police officers could have done differently.

“Based on what I saw, police did the right thing by using a taser to bring him to the ground,” said Jacob. “The knee strikes were not necessary because there are other ways to get a suspects hands from underneath their body to place them in handcuffs.”

Jacob says knee strikes could cause injury to the suspect that could lead to long term health concerns.

Police Commissioner Carter says he will continue to review the video with command staff members and he may address the medial on Wednesday.