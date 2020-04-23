Audit on Harrisburg School District: former employees were still getting health insurance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is praising the Harrisburg School District’s current administrators for making sure former employees are not receiving health insurance.

DePasquale released an update Wednesday on his real-time audit which focuses on issues from the previous administration.

It found 82 former employees remained on the insurance roster costing the district more than $800,000.Depasquale called it an abuse of taxpayer money. This new administration has hired a new insurance broker.

“That could have been 8 or 9 new school teachers, that could have been more support staff, that could have been even just textbooks for kids or counselors in the schools,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale said that as a result of his audit, the district is working to strengthen its human resources department’s policies and procedures to ensure that all employees have the necessary pre-employment disclosures on file.

The audit also found several missing disclosure forms which requires those working with kids to report any past allegations of abuse or sexual misconduct. DePasquale says the district did not hire anyone with past misconduct.

“Fortunately, no one was hired who should not have been – and all other required background clearances were performed,” DePasquale said. “I’m glad that the district saw the need to correct this issue and is making necessary policy and procedural changes based on my audit.”

The Harrisburg School District responded to the audit saying, “The Harrisburg School District team would like to thank the Honorable Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and his staff for providing guidance and support through the real-time audit process and with ensuring the Harrisburg School District’s operational infrastructure is on the road to recovery. Addressing numerous issues in the recovery process is a daunting task given the number of basic processes and procedures that were in disarray or completely broken at the start of this school year. Despite the enormous challenges, we are confident sustainable progress is being made.”