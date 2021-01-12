Auditor Gen. DePasquale discusses child-abuse hearing appeal process

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale only has a few days left in office, but he’s still wrapping up business.

On Tuesday morning, he held a press conference about the child abuse hearing appeal process.

DePasquale says in Pennsylvania, too many kids are still forced to confront their abusers in court when video testifying is a legal option.

“When you’re forcing children to testify this way I don’t think you’re getting accurate information and I don’t think judges are appropriately trained and not appropriate accountability in the whole situation,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale also said in 2019, judges in appeal cases sided with the accused 90% of the time, and went against children and youth services’ recommendations.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss