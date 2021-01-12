Auditor Gen. DePasquale discusses child-abuse hearing appeal process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale only has a few days left in office, but he’s still wrapping up business.

On Tuesday morning, he held a press conference about the child abuse hearing appeal process.

DePasquale says in Pennsylvania, too many kids are still forced to confront their abusers in court when video testifying is a legal option.

“When you’re forcing children to testify this way I don’t think you’re getting accurate information and I don’t think judges are appropriately trained and not appropriate accountability in the whole situation,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale also said in 2019, judges in appeal cases sided with the accused 90% of the time, and went against children and youth services’ recommendations.