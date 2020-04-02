Auditor General DePasquale protecting citizens by following up on no-shutoff order to utilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he will follow up with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to ensure no customers’ utilities are shut off during the statewide coronavirus emergency.

Seasonal restrictions on service terminations typically end April 1, but the Public Utility Commission last month issued an emergency order that halts service shut-offs for as long as Gov. Wolf’s emergency declaration remains in effect.

“Many Pennsylvanians are suddenly facing unprecedented financial challenges due to the pandemic,” DePasquale said. “Right now, all utility companies need to be more flexible with customers. I’m pleased that the PUC acted quickly to ensure that no customer is left without vital utility services during this crisis.”

DePasquale noted that the Public Utility Commission’s order does not excuse customers from paying their bills; it is designed to keep service in place while customers make formal payment arrangements with utility providers.

“Importantly, customers must make payment arrangements by contacting their utility providers,” DePasquale said. “The PUC’s order is meant to help struggling consumers meet their obligations without fear of being left in the dark.”

To make payment arrangements, consumers should work directly with their utility providers. To learn more about the order, visit the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission online at puc.state.pa.us.