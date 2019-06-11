Auditor general to audit Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general has announced a special audit of the Harrisburg School District.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the audit will begin as soon as the district receives the final report of a Department of Education audit, which is expected to occur later this summer or in early fall.

“The current school board and district administration have resisted the state’s efforts to help return the district to solid financial footing,” DePasquale said in a statement. “That’s why it’s become necessary for my department to take a closer look at the district and ensure the best interests of students are coming first.”

The school district has been operating under state-imposed financial recovery status since 2012 and is facing a takeover by the state. The Education Department has asked a judge to appoint a receiver who would take operational control of the district.

In a statement, the school district said it would cooperate with the audit.

“We remain committed to transparency, the process of financial and academic recovery, and a continued effort to put students first,” the statement reads.